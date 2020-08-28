Paul G. Schwake, 91, of Tripoli, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain of rural Sumner with the Revs. Ronnie Koch and Michael Parris officiating. Interment will follow at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township. The funeral and committal services will both be livestreamed on the Becker-Milnes and Rettig funeral home Facebook pages. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 28 at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Paul's name to the Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township (Spring Fountain Cemetery) of Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.
Paul Gerhardt, son of Richard and Leta (Tietje) Schwake was born July 20, 1929, in Sumner. He was baptized August 4, 1929, by Rev. C. Born, and confirmed on April 18, 1943, by Rev. Edmond Weiss, both at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain. Paul received his early education in the Parochial Schools, rural Sumner, prior to graduating from Sumner High School in 1947. On March 6, 1949, he was united in marriage with Verla Mae Goodenbour at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Hanff presiding. To this union two children were born, Linda and Dennis. Paul was a lifetime farmer in the Sumner area. In addition to grain farming, he had cattle, hogs, and chickens to name a few. Verla's death occurred in 2004. On April 18, 2009, he married Betty Lou Haverkamp at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain with the Rev. George Volkert presiding. Paul was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, serving on the Church Council in various capacities, and served on the Church Cemetery Board for forty seven years. He also served on the FSA (formerly ASCS) Board for 41 years. Paul always enjoyed a good meal, visiting family and friends, driving in the country, admiring his garden, and feeding birds.
Paul is survived by his wife, Betty Lou, of Tripoli; two children, Linda Vold (Joe Hanig), of Mason City, and Dennis (Cheryl) Schwake, of Sumner; four grandchildren, Brian Vold, Emily (Ryan) Callahan, Jena (Sean Stetson) Schwake, and Mason (Jordan Peters) Schwake; four great-grandchildren, Brayden and Cannen Vold, and Landry and Livvi Callahan; brother, Virgil (Margaret) Schwake, of Tripoli; sister, Marjorie (Joe) Pleggenkuhle, of Carefree, Arizona; sister-in-law, Leota Nacke, of Sumner; nine nieces; one nephew; step-children, Dwight (Leslie) Haverkamp, Joan (Terry) Johnson, and Kay (Timothy) Joebgen; nine step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Verla, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Ed and Bertha Nacke brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Laverne and Irene Nacke, and Victor Nacke; and niece, Karen Buls.