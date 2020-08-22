Paul John "Sparky" Zander, 69, rural Waverly, died August 19, 2020.
He was born October 11, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of Walter and Leona (Kohagen) Zander. He attended Warren Township No. 8 School and St Paul Lutheran School and Church, Artesian, where he was baptized and confirmed. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1968. He married Connie Humpal on January 1, 2020.
Except for a short time in Colorado, he lived and worked on the family "Century Farm" where he practiced organic farming and gardening. He worked for AgRestore for a short time. For the past several years he enjoyed volunteering to mow lawn at the Poor Farm Foundation, formerly the Bremer County Farm.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Humpal and his kids: Chris (Jen) Lane, of Sumner, Carrie (Christy) Allen, of Coralville, Brandi (Matt) Evans, of Independence, and Eric (Jill) Fibikar, of Lawler and 10 grandchildren, two sisters, Karen (Dennis) Boorom, of Crocker, Missouri, and Verla (Darrel) Hinrichs, of Waverly. and three nephews and their wives, and one niece and her husband, and 10 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Paul was well cared for by the Cedar Valley Hospice team. Waverly Lions Club provided a ramp for his use.
A time of remembrance will be held Sunday, October 11 (his birthday) at St Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian, 2022 Larrabee Ave., Waverly, Iowa. Iowacreamation.com
is in charge of the remains.
Memorials may be left to Cedar Valley Hospice, the Waverly Lions Club, the Poor Farm Foundation or the the discretion of the family.