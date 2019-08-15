|
Paul Milton "Milt" Dobbs, 84, of Janesville, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
Milt was born on March 5, 1935, in Gap Creek, Kentucky, the son of James and Matie (Humble) Dobbs. He was raised in Janesville and attended the Janesville Consolidated School. Milt joined the United States Army 31st Transportation Division in 1957, serving in Frankfort Germany. He was honorable discharged in 1959. In 1965, Milt was united in marriage to Joan Kay Becker at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple would later divorce. During his life Milt worked in masonry laying brick for Marquart/Pickleman, J.G. Miller, Jens/Olsen, then went into partnership with Lyle Thomas and Kenny Fisher laying brick in Iowa during the summer and in Missouri during the winter months. Milt then started his own construction Company Paul Dobbs Masonry and would later bring in his son forming Paul & Steve Dobbs Construction, retiring in 2012.
Milt's memory is honored by: two sons, Steve (Cindy) Dobbs, of Janesville, and Kent Dobbs, of Denver, Colorado; two daughters, Kim (Jeff) Crowe, of Prophetstown, Illinois, and Diana (Zak Siela) Nation, of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Howard (Karen) Dobbs, of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by; his parents; a sister in infancy, Ruth Dobbs; and two brothers, Leland and Kenneth Dobbs.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at United Methodist Church in Janesville, with Pastor Audrey Westendorf Young officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Memorials Gardens in Cedar Falls with American Legion Post No. 522 of Janesville giving honors. Memorials may be directed to American Parkinson Disease Association and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019