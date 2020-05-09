Pauline (Makedonski) Wilson
1933 - 2020
Pauline Wilson, 86 of Shell Rock, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home in Shell Rock.

Pauline was born on October 3, 1933, in Steele, North Dakota, the daughter of John and Mary (Amurov) Makedonski. She moved to Iowa when she was younger. She was united in marriage to Benjamin Wilson on August 5, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Pauline enjoyed birdwatching, reading and family was very important to her.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Benjamin of Shell Rock; daughters, Debra Neuhaus of Shell Rock; Marta Wilson of Dumont; Kimberly Jordan of Clarksville; a son Scott Wilson of Shell Rock; a daughter, Stacey Wilson of Waterloo; and a son, Todd (Sherry) Wilson of Shell Rock; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Sophie Cottrell, Doris Kroeger, Marian Delong; brothers, Jimmy, Sperdon, William and George; a son-in-law, Stephen Neuhaus; and a great-great grandson, Thomas Spratt.

Private Graveside services will be held on Saturday at the Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
