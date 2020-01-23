|
|
Philip Soash, 42, of Huxley passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1-3, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Keystone Church (849 S Ankeny Blvd.) A funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., also at the church.
He was born on April 5, 1977 in Hampton, Iowa to Ellis and Linda (Juel) Soash and lived in Shell Rock until his father passed away in 1984. After his mom remarried, they moved to Waverly, and he graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1996. He married his high school sweetheart Jessica Johnson on August 14, 1999. Phil graduated from Iowa State with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. They made their home in Huxley, Iowa where they were blessed with four children, Cora, Obi, Gavin, and Athan.
Phil worked for Blackstone Industrial as a Senior Project Engineer/Manager. His passions in life were volunteering at the church with the tech team, spending time outdoors, hunting, snow skiing, and he always enjoyed his time on the farm. He also looked forward to attending all of his children's activities.
He is survived by his wife Jessica; his four children, Cora, Obi, Gavin and Athan; parents, Linda and Jerry Hennings; sisters, Mindy (Bill) Ward of Huxley and their children Audrey, Ben, Luke, and Beth (Winston) Chappell of Nevada and their children Ariana, Chiara, Valor ; father-in-law, Jim Johnson and mother-in-law Donna Johnson; sister-in-law Stacey (Chad) Olson of Boone and their children Karver and Milena, brother-in-law Bryan Johnson of Shell Rock and his children Cami and Hunter and many colleagues and friends.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020