Phyllis J. Tharp, 90, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, June 2, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
She was born February 15, 1930, in Orchard, the daughter of Clarence and Wilhemine "Minnie" Meilahn Morse. She married Wayne Tharp March 27, 1954, in Illinois. He died December 29, 1996.
Phyllis graduated from Osage High School on 1947. After moving to Waterloo, she was employed by the Waterloo School System in food service for 21 years before retiring in 1989. She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Survived by: a son, John (Amy) Tharp of Waverly; a daughter, Cindy Ackerman of Ankeny; and seven grandchildren, Nathan (Richelle) Ackerman of Arkansaw, Wisc., Nicholas (Rachel) Ackerman of Polk City, Reid Ackerman of Berlin, Wisc., Mason, Grayer, and Griffen Ackerman, all of Polk City.
Preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers, Glenn, Dwight, Albert, and Keith Morse; and a sister, Doris Lack.
A private family service will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment to follow at Orchard Cemetery in Orchard, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial Mass and luncheon will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagarywaychoffgrarup.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.