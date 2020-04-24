|
Phyllis Jean Maltas, 90, of Waverly Iowa passed away on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Phyllis was born on August 28, 1929, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Fern (Galitz) and Walter Hoffman. Phyllis was raised in Clinton where she attended school and graduated from Clinton High School. On December 18, 1947, Phyllis was united in marriage to Ralph Kenneth Maltas in Clinton.
Phyllis is survived by five children, Barbara Jean (Les) Wood of Lincoln, Illinois, James Allen (Lori) Maltas of Waverly, Kenneth Lee Maltas of Prospect Heights, Illinois, Joseph Ray (Julie) Maltas of Chatham, Illinois and Susan Marie (Rob) Harden of Toledo, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Hoffman of Muscatine, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; her parents, daughter-in-law, Courtney Maltas; grandson, Michael Maltas; and twin brother, Phillip Hoffman.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service. A private viewing and service will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community officiating. Following the service, Phyllis' body will be laid to rest beside Ralph's at Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa. Pastor Mark Luepke from Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton will be conducting the committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a food bank of donor's choice. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting Phyllis' family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020