Phyllis LaVon (Bauchle) Barnes
1928 - 2020
Phyllis LaVon (Bauchle) Barnes, 92, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa on November 1, 2020, after a brief illness.

Phyllis was born on a Jackson County farm near Brewster, Minnesota, on April 20, 1928. She graduated from Brewster High School and received a Business Degree from the Minnesota School of Business.

Phyllis was married to Warren F. Barnes on August 6, 1947, and was married almost 53 years until Warren's death in 2000.

Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper, secretary, and loan officer for several businesses and banks in Minnesota, Iowa, and Indiana. She and Warren owned and operated The Shell Rock Electric Shop in Shell Rock, Iowa, for many years. Additionally, she worked for Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, in the development office and managed and operated the Barnes Woodworking business in Glenwood, Minnesota. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and baking, entertaining, listening to radio talk shows and music, cheering the Minnesota Twins baseball team, painting, and doing crossword puzzles. She was also actively involved in teaching Sunday School, working with the women's organizations in her church, and participating on church council for many years. She was a dedicated lifelong member of the Lutheran Church wherever she lived. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary over 60 years, as well as touring with the American Legion Girls' Drum Corps during World War II.

Phyllis is survived by two children, daughter Linda J. (Barnes) Tiller and her husband Irwin, of Watkinsville, Georgia, and son David W. Barnes and his wife Rebecca Jones, of Davenport, Iowa; step-granddaughter Kathleen (Tiller) Rasmussen and her husband Galen, of LaVernia, Texas, grandson Brian Tiller, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and grandson Jason Tiller and his wife Lori, of Athens, Georgia ; step-great-grandchildren Kaitlynn and Kelsey, great-grandchildren Jared, Blake, and Brianna, and step-great-great-grandchildren Curtiss, Aimes, Cassius, and Aspen.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, William H. Bauchle and Laura A. (Meier) Bauchle, as well as her husband Warren F. Barnes, daughter Carolyn S. Barnes, and brother John (Jack) Bauchle.

Phyllis will be interred in Glenwood, Minnesota, with her husband Warren and daughter Carolyn at a later time. Thank you to all who messaged, called, prayed with, and loved Phyllis. Your kindness and care are so appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Phyllis L. Barnes' name to either the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice at Genesis Health Services Foundation, 1227 East Rusholme Street, Davenport, Iowa 52803, or to St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak Street, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
