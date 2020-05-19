Rhonda Sue Hamilton, 56, ended her 14 month battle with cancer May 14, 2020.



Rhonda was born October 24, 1963 in Eldora, the first born child of Glenn and Rose (Secrist) Hamilton.Her school years were spent in Waverly, where she attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1982.



In September 1983, she was united in marriage to Brian Johnson and to this union two children, Elle and Taylor, were born. After this marriage was dissolved in 1999 she was married for seven years to Michael Parker.



Most of her career was bookkeeping or customer service related.She was employed many years in the headquarters of CUNA Mutual in Waverly before moving to Casa Grande, Arizona, in 2012 to be near her parents. In Casa Grande she was employed at the Pinal branch of Chase Bank where she enjoyed working with her teammates.She also had many favorite customers.



She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Rose Hamilton; sister, Renita (Rick) Overstreet from Lily Lake, Illinois; brother, Ron Hamilton from Alma, Wisconsin; daughter, Elle (Matthew) Wilkinson from Cedar Rapids; son, Taylor (Brittany) Johnson from Des Moines; and a large number of extended family members.



Her body has been donated to Research for Life and due to COVID-19 there will be no memorial service at this time.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store