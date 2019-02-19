Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard Anthony Anhalt, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.

Richard was born on November 1, 1935, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Alice (Rhode) Anhalt. He was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1954. On December 28, 1954, Richard was united in marriage to Dorothy JoAnn Perkins at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. During his life Richard farmed north of Waverly and worked for Schield Bantam (Terex Corporation) for over thirty years retiring in 1998.

Richard was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Duo's Coffee Club. He will be remembered as a hard worker, who was dedicated to his wife and family. Richard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, auctions and gathering under the oak tree for family reunions.

Richard's memory is honored by: daughter, Ellen (Brian) Lodge of Waverly; two sons, Richard (Ann) Anhalt of Ankeny and Thomas (Charmaine) Anhalt of Manassas, Virginia; eight grand-children, Michele Lodge (Tim Brazil), Aimee Hangartner (Michael), Jennie Lodge (Ryan Grant-Hays) , Matt Lodge (fiancé Nicole Staines) , Robert Anhalt, Ashley Henthorn (Tom), Catie Anhalt (fiancé Elliott Rushton), Trevor Anhalt (fiancé Hayley Napier); six great-grandchildren, Carter Menken, Elliana Brazil, Lelah Brazil, Eva Brazil, Raylan Hangartner, Jackson Henthorn; four sisters, Ardith Allison of Lincoln, Nebraska, LaVonne Birge of Omaha, Nebraska, Shirley Davis of Cedar Falls, and Isabelle Johnston of Dubuque. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; great grandchild, Charlotte Rae Henthorn and four brothers, Roger, James, Raymond (died at infancy), and David (died at infancy).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Richard's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

