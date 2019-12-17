|
|
Richard "Dick" Corwin (1943-2019)
NEW HARTFORD – Richard "Dick" Corwin, 76, of New Hartford, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born July 5, 1943 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He married H. Loretta Porath on August 10, 1963 at the United Methodist Church in Shell Rock. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2018.
He graduated from New Hartford High School and worked as a mechanic at an implement prior to working at John Deere. He then owned and operated several businesses including a mechanic shop at Beaver Valley for several years while farming. He later became a real estate broker and general contractor, operating CornBelt Builders for over 30 years; and was a dealer for Wick Homes, Wick Buildings, Amwood Homes.
Dick was a man of great knowledge and many talents, holding many licenses until his passing He loved deer hunting, classic tractors and fellowship with friends and family.
Survived by: a son, Cory (Emily) Corwin of New Hartford; a daughter, Patty (Bill) Nelson of Cedar Falls; three grandsons, Michael and Nicholas Nelson, and Levi (Samantha) Pratt; a great granddaughter, Hallie Pratt; sister, Marge Hawkins; brother, Larry (Dixie) Corwin of Lansing, IA.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Loretta; and a son, Michael Grant Corwin.
Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20th at New Hartford United Methodist Church with inurnment at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19th at the church and also for one hour prior to the service. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019