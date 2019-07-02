Robert "Bob C" Coonradt, 91, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.
Bob was born on June 6, 1928, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Ruth G. (Tubbs) and Ernest E. Coonradt. At the age of five, he moved to Waverly where he attended school, and graduated from Waverly High School in 1946. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated in 1950 with a BS in Business Administration. Bob served in the 2nd Armored Division of the United States Army in Europe from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952. On May 12, 1956, Bob was united in marriage to Delores C. Rader at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1952, Bob joined his father at Waverly Motor Company which later became Coonradt Ford, which was in business for 85 years. He retired in October of 2018.
Bob was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly Amvets Post #79, and the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member and past president of Rotary Club and Waverly Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Canada with family and close friends. He liked playing cards and was an accomplished golfer. He also enjoyed traveling and ventured to Puerto Vallarta every year with Dee and other family members.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dee; three children, Bill (Deb) Coonradt of Waverly, Iowa, Jim Coonradt of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lisa (Dan) Kneeskern of Urbandale, Iowa; five grandchildren, Beth (Alex) Rich, Matt Coonradt, James Coonradt, Brad Kneeskern, and Drew (Beth) Kneeskern; two great-grandchildren, Layne and Breck Rich; and sister-in-law, Lois Coonradt. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane in infancy; and his brother, Dale.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Fr. Dole officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Group Honor Guard. A scripture service will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, followed by visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Area Veterans Post or St. Mary Catholic Church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 2, 2019