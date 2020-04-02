|
Robert "Bob" Furr, 81, of Waverly, formerly of Crawfordsville, Indiana, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
He was born on December 1, 1938, to Albert and Edith (Martin) Furr in Indianapolis.
Bob married the love of his life, Freda "Gail" Byers of Veedersburg, Indiana, on August 12, 1960. She preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis in 1957. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957–1960. He was employed at R.R. Donnelley & Sons for 37 years. Following retirement, he worked at Shades State Park.
Bob was a dedicated family man who enjoyed the outdoors and loved being active with family and friends. He was a proud dad and grandpa who never missed any activity or sporting event.
Bob served in the National Guard, was a Boy Scout master, hunter's ed instructor, and member of various local clubs.
Bob's legacy includes his four children: Barbara (Dean) Kolb, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; Paula (Bret) Billet, of Waverly; Jeff (Shannon) Furr, of Crawfordsville, Indiana; and Gary (Lori) Furr of Waveland, Indiana; and his six grandchildren: Josh (Philesha) Kolb of Appleton, Wisconsin; Brandon (Brittany) Billet of Waukee; Brant Furr of Bloomington, Indiana; Shaley (Sean) Pence of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Kacey Myers of Greencastle, Indiana; and J.D. Furr of Avon, Indiana. He is also survived by one brother, Earl (Mary Lou) Furr, of New Whiteland, Indiana.
Because of restrictions from COVID-19, there will only be a private graveside service for the immediate family at Rockfield Cemetery. Condolences to the family and memories of Bob may be shared online at www.shoemakerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery Country, in Bob's name, online at mcawl.com or by mail to 1104 Big Four Arch Road, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020