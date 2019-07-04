Robert Harvey Meier, age 85, of Denver, Iowa, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Bob was born on August 24, 1933, in Readlyn, Iowa, the son of Harvey and Lily (Wehling) Meier. He was raised in the Denver area and attended the Denver High School graduating in 1951. Bob then worked for Borden's Ice Cream until October of 1954, and then entered the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged on October 4, 1956. Upon returning home he attended and graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo. Bob then started his career at John Deere, retiring as a supervisor in 1985. He continued working on contract with John Deere another ten years.
Bob was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Denver, Mended Hearts, Denver American Legion, and a nineteen year plus volunteer at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball fan. Bob's greatest enjoyment was time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed: fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada; keeping his yard immaculate; and gardening, where he loved to share his harvest with others.
Robert's memory is honored by: five children, Kimberly (Junior) Sparks of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Todd (Aida) Meier of Waterloo, Iowa, Stephen (Amy) Meier of Remington, Virginia, Stephanie (David) Phillips of Front Royal, Virginia, and Michael Meier of Nokesville, Virginia; thirteen grandchildren, Zerina, Jeremy, Jennifer, Bryan, Kimmy, Robin, Emily, Matthew, Joey, Kayla, Chris, Mercedes, and Hunter; sixteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Donald) Price of Ankeny, Iowa; and two nephews, Dr. Bradley (Judy) Price of Marshalltown, Iowa and Thomas Price of Ankeny, Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and an hour and a half before the service on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denver where the Denver American Legion will give honors. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Allen Hospital, or donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family with arrangements 319-984-5379.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 4, 2019