Robyn Lynn Swartz
1966 - 2020
With brave wings she flies. Robyn Lynn Swartz, 53, passed away August 22nd, 2020 after living with cancer.

Robyn was born December 17, 1966, in Waverly, to Donna H. Reiners and Robert L. Swartz. She attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduating in 1985. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa and studied accounting. She also obtained several professional certifications specific to her career in benefits administration.

Robyn moved to Des Moines, in 1992, and started her career at The Principal Financial Group working with 401(k) plans. She was also employed by Bradley Brown Financial Advisor before joining Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Robyn was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Denver Broncos, especially Peyton Manning.

In her spare time, Robyn played sand volleyball, ran 5K races, and sang karaoke. She also enjoyed holiday baking and spontaneous dance parties in her living room.

Robyn is survived by her mother and step father, Donna and Paul Gibson, twin sisters Angie (Tom) Steinick and Amy Swartz, her nieces Emma Ross, Gertrude and Winifred Swartz, and step nephews Greg and Steven (Lizzy) Steinick, and great step nephew Jason Steinick, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Swartz, maternal grandparents Dyer and Dora Reiners, paternal grandparents Robert H. and Cleo Swartz and her loyal companion, Lucky.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, August 26th, at 1 p.m. The celebration will be live streamed and the link will be provided in the Obituary on the Iles Funeral Home website. Robyn has requested that everyone wear their favorite Iowa Hawkeye T-shirt for the celebration.

Donations can be made in Robyn's name to the Animal Rescue League (ARL) in Des Moines, Iowa, or sent to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 24, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LklFP1IG9KY

Always proud of Robyn and her achievements. Rockin' Robin was her song.
Fred Swartz
Family
