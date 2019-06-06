Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 205 Highland Ave. Readlyn , IA Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Grace Lutheran Church 208 First St. SW Tripoli , IA Funeral 2:30 PM Grace Lutheran Church 208 First St. SW Tripoli , IA Send Flowers Obituary

Romaine Howard Lee, 80, of Tripoli, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, of lung cancer.

Romaine was born on September 10, 1938, at home in Cedar Rapids, the son of Norma (Schroeder) and Howard Russell Lee. He was baptized on October 2, 1938, in Cedar Rapids and confirmed on April 6, 1952 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Readlyn. As a teenager, Romaine proudly worked as a farmhand. Romaine attended school at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School and then Readlyn High School, graduating in 1956. Romaine entered the

Romaine was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Leisure time was spent fishing, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his grandkids and telling stories. He also really enjoyed attending the biannual Navy USS Whetstone LSD 27 reunions.

Romaine is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Helen; three daughters, Stephanie (Chad) Peters, of O'Fallon, Missouri, Jennifer (Andy) Liebsch, of Ogden, and Melissa (Nathan) Hunemuller, of Spring Valley, Minnesota; one son Michael (Jennifer) Lee, of Rochester, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Brady, Hannah and Noah Peters, Addison and Jayden Liebsch, Landan and Kesley Hunemuller, and Alivia and Deziray Lee; two brothers, Robert Lee, of Hiawatha, and Larry (Julene) Lee, of Independence; one sister, Diane Johnson, of Readlyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sylvia Schwerin; sister-in-law, Eunice Lee; brothers-in-law, Lorraine Johnson, and Duane Schwerin; parents-in-law, Loraine and Edna Hamlow; and several nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with Pastor Dennis Niezwaag officiating. Burial will follow in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Tripoli, with military honors provided by the Navy Operational Support Center and the Tripoli VFW Post No. 4019. The Patriot Guard Riders will also participate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. Published in Waverly Democrat on June 6, 2019

