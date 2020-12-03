1/1
Ronald Albert "Ron" Paulsen
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Ron" Albert Paulsen, 74, of Waverly, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
 
Ron was born September 27, 1946, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Murvin and Clarice (Williams) Paulsen. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduating in 1965. On January 4, 1966, he entered the United States Army, serving during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged on December 15, 1967. On October 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Susan Waugh at the Community Church of Clarksville in Clarksville, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Jane and John. Ron worked several years for Bantam Cranes in Waverly and then moved onto Weisman Iron & Metal (now Alter Metal Recycling) in Waterloo. He retired in 2015 after serving as the maintenance manager for over 40 years.
 
Ron was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. He was a charter member of the Waverly Ski Club; he loved to ski and boat with his family. His three John Deere tractors (630, 730 and 4020) were meticulously restored. He was a member of the John Deere Collectors Club and enjoyed going on tractor rides and being in parades. In his free time he enjoyed fishing (especially to Canada), hunting turkey and pheasant and tinkering with the koi fish pond in the backyard.
 
Ron is survived by his wife, Susan Paulsen of Waverly, one daughter, Jane (Jeff) Gilbery of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, one son, John (Charlea) Paulsen of Colfax, Wisconsin, 14 grandchildren; Benjamin, John, Michael, William and Katelyn Reynolds, Preston and Dalton Klukas, Conner and Ella Paulsen, Abby Guenther, Karyn DeLorge, Brent (Hope) Gilbery, Tyler Gilbery and Shelby Gilbery, one great granddaughter, Novaha Gilbery, one sister, Carolyn (Gary) Kielman of Waverly and one brother, Edward (Diane) Paulsen of Plainfield. He is preceded in death by his parents.
 
A public graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military honors provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard, the service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. A private funeral service will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
 
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Harlington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved