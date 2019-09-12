Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
Ronald E. Kratchmer


1935 - 2019
Ronald E. Kratchmer Obituary
Ronald E. Kratchmer, 84, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Unity Point Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. Cremation will follow the visitation with inurnment at a later date in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Kratchmer family for a later designation and online condolences for Ron Kratchmer may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Kratchmer family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
