Ronald E. Kratchmer, 84, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Unity Point Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. Cremation will follow the visitation with inurnment at a later date in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Kratchmer family for a later designation and online condolences for Ron Kratchmer may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Kratchmer family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019