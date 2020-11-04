Ronald LaVern Larson, 90, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on May 10, 1930, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Joseph and Lorena Larson. Ron graduated from the Osseo High School in 1948, attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and then entered the United States Army in 1951 and was Honorably Discharged as Sergeant in 1954, he then went back to Luther College and graduated with BA degree. Ron worked for Lutheran Mutual/CUNA Mutual Insurance Company for many years as a Insurance Underwriter.



He enjoyed fishing, golfing, painting, watching all sporting events that his grandchildren, and loved living in Wisconsin. Ron was able to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight - Mission 31, with his brother in April 2018. Ron especially loved and enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren.



Ron is survived by his wife, Connie Larson, of Rice Lake; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy Larson, of Rice Lake, Mary and Dave Vande Voort, of Mikana, Wisconsin, and Michelle and Dan Ellefson, of Mikana, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Katie (Treye) Crotteau, Paul Baribeau, Scott (Amanda) Vande Voort, Steven Vande Voort, Brad Vande Voort, Bryan (Janice) Ellefson, Lucas (Maggie) Ellefson and Erin (Ben) Lemon; seven great-grandchildren, Calix, Sutton and Fletcher Crotteau; Emma and Ben Vande Voort; Hayden and Jacob Ellefson; a brother, Bob (Barbara) Larson, of Medford, Wisconsin; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lorena Larson and a son-in-law, Michael Baribeau.



A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Birchwood, Wisconsin, the Rev. Barb Kleven officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the Church. Appleyard's Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Birchwood Food Pantry or the Michael Baribeau's Scholarship Fund.

