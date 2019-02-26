Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Memorial service for Rosalia A. Dewald, 83, of Fargo, North Dakota, will be 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Eventide Chapel in Fargo.

Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Ashley, North Dakota.

A cherished sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend of many, Rosalia was born June 2, 1935, on the family farm in Jackson County, Iowa. She left this life suddenly February 19, 2019, after struggling for years with health issues. She was the first of six children born to Emil and Emma (Cornelius) Kruger, so she was very special, a child of love. Rosalia was baptized June 6, 1935, joining God's earth forces as a Child of God, doing God's work with her human hands and mind.Rosalia's life was earmarked by dedication to the Lord and incredible service to others, starting in childhood as she helped her mother raise five other children. Rosalia also won 4-H Best of Show prizes, and excelled at her education. She put herself through college, getting a degree in Medical Technology, at a time when women were still rare on college campuses. Along the way she met the man of her life, Oliver, helping him pass Parasitology class (A seminary pre-requisite). Married September 21, 1958, she and Oliver spent a year in Germany as part of his seminary education. Returning to the United States after much rest and adventure, Rosalia and Oliver moved to North Dakota where they would spend the next 57 years raising their children, while mentoring and caring for first-call pastors and Lutheran congregations throughout western North Dakota (Mercer, New Leipzig, Hazen, Linton, Hettinger, & New Town). Along the way, Rosalia gardened, cooked and canned, embroidered, quilted, attended multiple sports events, and reveled in watching football and the Olympics, while selflessly giving to her family, especially her adored grandchildren. Rosalia used her exquisite analytical skills in banking and insurance work as City Auditor for Linton, while helping to fund her children's post-high school educations and early adulthood lives. Her many craft projects still adorn family members, keeping them warm and smiling (e.g. buffs, embroidered T-shirts and sweatshirts) and, also help warm others abroad (e.g. quilts made for Lutheran World Relief).

Rosalia is survived by her husband, Oliver, of over 60 years; four children: Arlene (Mark) Bradley of Roseburg, Oregon, Daniel (Rina) Dewald of West St. Paul, Minnesota, Barbara (Jonathan) Wagner of West St. Paul, Minnesota, and Alan (Kelly) Dewald of Moorhead, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Mark and Patrick Bradley; Jessica, Eric and Alexander Dewald; Sean and Benjamin Wagner; and Jaxon and Vegas Dewald; five siblings: David (Debbie) Kruger of Tampa, Florida, Richard Kruger of Angola, Indiana, Brian (Constanza) Kruger of Beavercreek, Ohio, James (Jacqie) Kruger of Almo, Kentucky, and Fern Ylvisaker of Waverly, and a multitude of friends across North Dakota. She is preceded in death by her parents. We will miss her piercing blue eyes and chuckling laugh, her piano playing, her amazing attention to details, as well as her Christmas pecan bread, and the many handcrafted gifts bestowed over the years. As part of her legacy, please consider giving of your time and money to benefiting the vulnerable.

