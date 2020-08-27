1/1
Rose Marie "Rosie" (Pendergrass) Hirsch
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose "Rosie" Marie Hirsch, 75, of Clarksville, was born the daughter of Leland and LeVelle Pendergrass on November 7, 1944, in Champaign, Illinois. Rosie received her education in Alexis, Illinois.

On October 6, 1962, Rosie was united in marriage with Roger Hirsch Sr. in Urbana, Illinois. After their marriage, the couple lived in the Champaign and Urbana, Illinois, area. They later moved to the Nashua and Waverly area. The couple later divorced. Rosie worked at various restaurants, including the Highway 218 Café in Charles City. She also worked as a babysitter, in the kitchen at the Waverly Hospital, and as a CNA at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly. Rosie retired due to health reasons. Rosie eventually moved to Clarksville.

Rosie was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua. She was a jokester and enjoyed working on Jigsaw puzzles. Rosie loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren and everyone who knew her as they grew up referred to her as "Grandma Rosie".

Rosie died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her home in Clarksville. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Treven Kielman and her parents.

Rosie is survived by three children, Brenda (Charles) Hewitt, of Clarksville, Teresa (Jerry) Hovenga, of Clarksville and Bud (LeAnn) Hirsch, of Clarksville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one brother, Michael Pendergrass, of Galesburg, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Clarksville
221 West Greene St.
Clarksville, IA 50619
(319)278-4245
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Clarksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved