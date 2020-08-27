Rose "Rosie" Marie Hirsch, 75, of Clarksville, was born the daughter of Leland and LeVelle Pendergrass on November 7, 1944, in Champaign, Illinois. Rosie received her education in Alexis, Illinois.



On October 6, 1962, Rosie was united in marriage with Roger Hirsch Sr. in Urbana, Illinois. After their marriage, the couple lived in the Champaign and Urbana, Illinois, area. They later moved to the Nashua and Waverly area. The couple later divorced. Rosie worked at various restaurants, including the Highway 218 Café in Charles City. She also worked as a babysitter, in the kitchen at the Waverly Hospital, and as a CNA at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly. Rosie retired due to health reasons. Rosie eventually moved to Clarksville.



Rosie was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua. She was a jokester and enjoyed working on Jigsaw puzzles. Rosie loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren and everyone who knew her as they grew up referred to her as "Grandma Rosie".



Rosie died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her home in Clarksville. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Treven Kielman and her parents.



Rosie is survived by three children, Brenda (Charles) Hewitt, of Clarksville, Teresa (Jerry) Hovenga, of Clarksville and Bud (LeAnn) Hirsch, of Clarksville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one brother, Michael Pendergrass, of Galesburg, Illinois.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be directed to the family.

