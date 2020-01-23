|
Rose Marie Sherman, 84 of Clarksville, Iowa, and formerly of Denver, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Waverly Health Center.
Rose was born on January 10, 1936, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Jesse and Alice (Roosa) Wright. Rose attended country school and later Floyd High School, graduating in 1954. Rose was united in marriage to Melvin Sherman on March 20, 1954, in Marion, Iowa. Rose returned to schooling later in life and attended Hawkeye Tech, where she received a Nursing assistant- Medication Aide degree.
She worked at the Rite Spot in Denver from 1967-1977 and later from 1987-1989. She also worked at the Denver Sunset Home from 1977-1987 and the Larabee Center from 1990-2000. Rose was a longtime member of the Denver American Legion Auxiliary and was a volunteer EMT with the Denver Ambulance. In her spare time enjoyed sewing, reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Rose is survived by a son, Don Sherman of Readlyn; a son, Dan (Paula) Sherman of Clarksville; a daughter, Caryl (Gregory) Johnson of Clarksville; and a daughter, Catherine (Mario) Sarillana of Newport News, Virginia; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren; her brother, Gerald (Lois) Wright of Delhi and a sister, Karen (Jon) Tisor of Thorton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Melvin in 1998; a son, Dustin; daughter, Connie Green; grandsons, Jeff Sherman and Joey Sherman, a step great grandson and step great granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Marilyn Sargent officiating. Burial of Cremains will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Denver American Legion Auxiliary in Denver.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020