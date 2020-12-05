1/
Russell E. Spurgeon
Russell E. Spurgeon, 54, of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. There will be no visitation, Russell has been cremated. Memorials may be directed to the Spurgeon family and online condolence can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Spurgeon family with arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Harlington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
