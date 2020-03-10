|
|
Ruth Ann Alberts, 78, of rural Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa.
Ruth Ann Alberts was born on September 4, 1941, the daughter of Paul Raymond and Ruth Viola (Curtis) Hansen in Aplington, Iowa. She graduated from Aplington Community School. On December 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Ronald G. Alberts at the First Presbyterian Church in Aplington, Iowa. Ruth Ann worked at the Cedar Falls Trust & Savings Bank in the bookkeeping department, home maker and helped with the farming. She also was a painter and wallpaper hanger for 15 years.
She was saved on March 13, 1962 and in fellowship at the Stout Gospel Hall. Growing up she was active in 4-H for 8 years serving as 4-H leader, girl scouts for 4 years. Ruth Ann loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, visiting family in Texas and Oklahoma. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, sewing and crafts. She really enjoyed her volunteer work on the "Polar Express" rides on the Star Clipper Dinner Train.
Survivors are her three daughters, Sarah Mitchell of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Sandra (Steve) Brustkern of Winthrop, Iowa and Sheryl (Dale) Dorman of Plainfield, Iowa; special girl, Katrina Moyer; three grandchildren, James (Debbie) Marsh, Paul Boweter and Jonathon Brustkern; five great grandchildren, Caleb Marsh, Connor Marsh, John Boweter, Sebastian Boweter and Rachael Smith and sister-in-law, Sheryl Hansen of Aplington, Iowa. Her parents; husband, Ronald Alberts on December 31, 2006; granddaughter, Beth Smith; great grandson Joseph Michael Smith McGough and a brother, William (Ardella) Hansen preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1 pm at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Coster Cemetery, rural Shell Rock. Visitation were held on Monday from 4 pm until 7pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and also an hour prior to the services on Tuesday. Online condolences for Ruth Ann maybe left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>. Memorials maybe directed to the Alberts family for a later designation in Ruth Ann's name.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock, Iowa is assisting the Alberts family with arrangements. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020