|
|
Ruth Marie (Finck) Schabacker, 97, of Waverly, Iowa, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Shell Rock Care Center.
Ruth was born on May 20, 1922, the youngest daughter of William and Anna M. (Hahn) Finck in Putnam township in Fayette County, Iowa. She was baptized on July 2, 1922 by Rev. E.J. Braulick and confirmed on July 12, 1936 by Rev. Fred C. Leitz both at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurora, Iowa. At one time she was one of the oldest consecutive years' members of the church. In 1923 the family moved to Aurora where Ruth attended the Aurora Public school, graduating in 1940.
Throughout her growing up years, she was very active in Lutheran league and having held various offices. Church was a very important part of her life; helping her parents with the custodial duties as well as other church activities.
Following graduation, Ruth attended Wartburg College in Waverly. She was an active member of the Wartburg Band and Acapella Choir for two years. She received her degree in Elementary Education in May of 1942. She then started her 42-year career in education; teaching from 1942-1984. She taught in Dundee, Union, and Shell Rock. She retired from the Waverly Shell Rock schools after teaching fourth grade in Shell Rock for 38 years. Ruth was united in marriage to William G. Schabacker of Winthrop at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurora on May 11, 1996.
Ruth volunteered at the Bartels Lutheran Home with the Sunday worship services by providing the special music and was recognized in 1993, with a pin for her time of volunteering. She also enjoyed raising gladiolas and would share them for Sunday services at Bartels.
Ruth is survived her six nieces and nephews; John (Janet) Boyens of Bettendorf; Joyce Schuldt of Winthrop; Thelma Franks of Manchester; Willis Boyens of Lamont; Grace Munson of Manchester; and Helen Milligan of Waterloo;
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Esther and Raymond Boyens, two nieces, Alice Boyens and Mary Shannon; and her dear friend, Merlin McFarland.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will be held in Madison Cemetery, rural Aurora, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. till the time of the service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019