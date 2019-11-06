|
Ryan Ralph Petersen, age 52, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, October 28, 2019 due to complications of his pancreatic cancer.
He was born on January 1, 1967 in Waverly, IA to Roger and Roberta (Shepherd) Petersen. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1985, and continued his education at Hawkeye Community College. He graduated in 1986 as a machinist. Throughout the years, he used his skills at GMT, Rockwell, Hobson Bro's, his business Fab Tech, and Lutheran Services of Iowa at the Bremwood campus for the last 13 years.
Ryan lived his life to the fullest. He loved tinkering on things and knew how to fix just about everything. He loved collecting garden tractors and tools. He loved his wife Heather, and one of their favorite things to do was to go camping. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He loved Jesus and his church family at Crosspoint Church in Waverly. He had a true servant's heart and was always going out of his way to help others.
He will be forever missed by his wife, Heather, in Plainfield; his four children, Samantha (Jon) Anderson of Plainfield, Ashley (Greg) Everett of North Carolina, Abigail Petersen of Des Moines, Wesley (Morgan) Petersen of Waverly; his seven grandchildren, Keaton, Mason, and Jadyn of Plainfield, Charlie, Cara, Silas, and Evelyn of North Carolina; his father, Roger Petersen; his sister, Renee (Tim) Neil; and his brother, Roy (Kathleen) Petersen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Petersen; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Alma Petersen; and maternal grandparents Roy and Opal Shepherd.
Ryan's Celebration of Life Open House will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Crosspoint Church in Waverly from 3-6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please attend or support the benefit in his honor on Friday, November 8, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Plainfield from 5:30-7:30pm.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019