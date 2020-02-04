|
Sally Jo Geweke, 74, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Unity Point Health - Allen Memorial in Waterloo, Iowa.
Sally Jo Geweke was born on July 1, 1945 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Leonard and Stella (Enfield) Hall. Sally was raised in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963. She then attended Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids. In 1965, Sally went to work as a nurse's aide at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo and in 1969, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly until 1974. On July 14, 1972, she was united in marriage to Bruce Geweke in Waverly. Sally then worked at various local bars for several years and later started a home daycare, which kept her busy for the next nineteen years. She also volunteered nine years of her time to the Shell Rock Ambulance Service and ten years to the Shell Rock Fire Department.
Her enjoyments included her grandchildren, music, reading, shooting pool, being outside, flowers and gardening.
Survivors are her husband, Bruce Geweke of Shell Rock, Iowa; four children, Kimberly Geweke of Clarksville, Iowa, James "Bud" (Tina) Geweke of Jesup, Iowa, Shawn (Dave) Miller of Waverly, Iowa and Troy Geweke (Amanda Dietz) of Clarksville, Iowa; ten grandchildren, Breanna, Amanda, Christopher, Lisa, Rylan, Mackenzie, Brani, Jayden, Emily and Kyliegh; and 11 great grandchildren and another due in June of this year. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no formal funeral service Sally has been cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date in Riverside cemetery in Shell Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Shell Rock Fire Department in Sally's name and online condolences for Sally may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock is assisting the Geweke family with arrangements. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020