Sandra Hamby, 77, of New Hampton, and formerly from Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Kim Smith from Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock officiating. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association and online condolences for Sandi maybe left at www.kaisercorson.com.