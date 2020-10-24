1/1
Sandra Jean "Sandy" (Sundberg) Bergman
1940 - 2020
Sandra Jean Bergman, 80, of Waverly, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born on June 19, 1940, in Linn Grove, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Rosa (Christensen) Sundberg. Sandy was raised in Linn Grove, where she was baptized, confirmed, and graduated from the Linn Grove High School in 1957. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1961. Upon graduating, Sandy went to work as a high school business teacher in Estherville, Iowa. This is where she met the love of her life, Norman "Bud" Bergman. The couple would marry on July 17, 1966, in Linn Grove, Iowa. They made their home in Waverly, where Bud taught Driver's Education and was the Waverly-Shell Rock High School basketball coach, and Sandy went to work for Admissions Office at Wartburg College. Sandy took a short break from working until her boys were in elementary school, then returned to Wartburg working in the bookstore. Her 30+ years at the bookstore and being part of the Wartburg community had a special place in her heart. She retired in 2005. In retirement, she volunteered with many organizations, with the Waverly Hospital being her most frequent.

Sandy was a Redeemer Lutheran Church member, where she taught Sunday School and was a Women's Circle member. Sandy's greatest enjoyment in life was her family; however, she also likes cheering for W-SR and Iowa State athletics. She only missed two W-SR games in the 26 years during Bud's coaching career; one was for Michael's birth.

Sandy's memory is honored by her husband, Bud Bergman, of Waverly; two sons, David (Chris) Bergman, of Clive, Iowa, and Michael (Rachel) Bergman, of Ankeny, Iowa; four grandchildren, Jacob, Alivia, Elise, and Benjamin Bergman; and three brothers, Richard Sundberg, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Ronald (Shirley) Sundberg, of Linn Grove, Iowa, and Dale (Pam) Sundberg, of San Jose, California. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Lorna Sundberg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 31 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and will be streamed on the internet. To watch the service please visit Redeemer Lutheran's website and follow the link. Public graveside services will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sandy's family for later designation, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
