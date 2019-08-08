Home

Services
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
1800 11th St. SE
Waverly, IA
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
1800 11th St. SE
Waverly, IA
Sandra S. Streich

Sandra S. Streich Obituary
Sandra S. Streich, 81, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Streich family for a later designation in Sandra's name and online condolences for Sandra Streich may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Streich family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
