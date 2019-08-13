|
|
Sandra S. Streich, 81, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City.
Sandra S. Streich was born on November 5, 1937, the daughter of Craig and Barbara (Nordberg) Mosier at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She attended the Waterloo School System, graduating in 1956 from Waterloo West High. Sandra then continued her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette for nursing and also at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. On October 2, 1971, she was united in marriage to Elroy O. Streich at First Congregational Church in Waterloo by Rev. Jacobs and would be celebrating 48 years of marriage this October. The couple made their home in Waterloo until 1978, when they built the first of six homes. In 2005, the couple moved to Waverly after living in Denver for 27 wonderful years.
Survivors are her husband Elroy Streich, of Waverly; son, Bryan Streich, of Waverly; daughter, Holly (Andrew) Richards, of Hiawatha; two grandsons; and brother, Craig (Judy) Mosier, of Hilliard, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Streich family for a later designation in Sandra's name and online condolences for Sandra Streich may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Streich family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019