Sandra Sue (Poock) Eick
1935 - 2020
Sandra Sue Eick, 85, of Denver, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center from complications of pneumonia.

Sandra was born September 16, 1935, the daughter of Arthur and Gladys (Kehe) Poock in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Denver High School. On November 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Loren Eick at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. Sandra worked for Denver Savings Bank her whole working life, retiring in 2001 after 46 years of employment. While at the bank she served as bookkeeper, teller, head teller and cashier and was a member of Women In Banking. Loren passed away in 2016 and Sandra continued to live in Denver.

Sandra was a longtime, devout member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. She enjoyed collecting (especially dolls), scrapbooking and playing cards. She enjoyed day trips and trying to new restaurants with Loren. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by two sons; Doug (Gayle) Eick, of Denver, and David (Robin) Eick, of Oelwein, four grandchildren; Nicole Eick, Matthew Eick, Samantha (Ethan Nuss) Eick and William Eick, one sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Wittenburg, of Readlyn, and one sister-in-law, Jeri Johnson, of Ottumwa. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Loren and a brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public service or visitation. Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA 50622
(319) 984-5379
