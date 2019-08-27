|
|
|
Sharon Kay Keeling, 73, of Waverly, gained her angel wings August 10, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Sharon has been cremated and her family would like you to join a celebration of life for Sharon on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her home, 215 Second Ave. SE, Waverly, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Sharon's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019