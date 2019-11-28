|
|
Sharon (Lindner) Sterry, age 76, died November 22, 2019. Sharon was born in Ames Iowa to Philip and Jennie Ganung on January 9, 1943. She went to West High School in Waterloo IA. She was married to James Lindner in March of 1960 in California and together with this union they had 5 children.In 1980, she attended Union College in Lincoln Nebraska, graduating with her teaching degree in 1985.In September of 1991, she married Jim Sterry from Chicago.She enjoyed her children and grandchildren, watching Nascar and Football and loved going to the ocean. She was a teacher for the Seventh Day Adventist Conference throughout many states where she enjoyed teaching young children about Jesus.She is survived by her children, daughters, Deb (Tim) Mineart, Nikki (Wade) Myers, Jean (Rick) Campbell,Laurie (Darren) Tyson; son, Jon (Jackie) Lindner; 14 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Jim Sterry, Sister Carol Eccles, brother-in-law Bob Eccles,and very special nephew Marty Eccles and her parents. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019