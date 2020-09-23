1/1
Shirley Jean (McLean) Kurtz
1931 - 2020
After a long and full life, Shirley Jean Kurtz born November 7, 1931, passed away in the early hours of September 21, 2020. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Paul Kurtz, her mother, Agnes McLean, and brother Raymond McLean. Shirley is survived by her four children: Dennis (Tricia) Kurtz, Larry (Joyce) Kurtz, Paula (Jon) Buenneke, and Andrea (Daniel) Lorden, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by one sibling, Pete (Maria) Johnson, of Hiawatha, and a sister-in-law, Sandy McClean.

Shirley will be missed for her love of family and her quirky sense of humor that guided her throughout her life. She was a proud member of the Denver Thimble Bee for many years, an avid student and player of bridge, a devoted sports fan, and she possessed an ardent interest in reading and discussing politics. Her love of good, clean fun was evident in the many nights spent playing cards with family and friends at their kitchen table. During their empty nest years, she and Paul enjoyed trekking the region to try their luck at numerous casinos.

Shirley will also be missed for her special affection for animals. She doted on her fur grandbabies, loved to feed the birds, and when the squirrels started stealing the bird food, rather than find a squirrel proof feeder, she scattered more food to feed the squirrels too! In her last years at the Denver Sunset Home, she enjoyed leaving a bowl of water in her room to assure the resident cat had plenty of water and a peaceful place to rest.

A public viewing celebrating Shirley's life will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A private family graveside service and burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association or the Animal Shelter of your choice.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA 50622
(319) 984-5379
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
I so enjoyed visiting Shirely especially the time Jan and I went and we had these extra large sundaes and all three of us enjoyed every bite. Your mom was so good to me,I loved and respected her and your Dad so much.They were a part of a special generation.Would love to be there Sat. but I am working ugh,may each of you be a blessing to your siblings you did have loving parents.
Deloris Wilberding
Family
