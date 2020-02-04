|
Stephen "Steve" Craig Koupal, of Waverly, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence following a courageous six-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
Steve was born January 28, 1963, in Grundy Center, Iowa, the son of Sylvan and Wanda (Cornett) Koupal. He attended school in Reinbeck through the second grade, moved with his family to Virginia for one year and then returned to Reinbeck until moving to Cedar Falls. He was a proud Cedar Falls Tiger, graduating with the class of 1981. In 1984 he met Karen Theilen while on a double date, they would later be married on August 1, 1987. To this union their daughter Jessica was born. The family lived in Cedar Falls until moving to Waverly on December 29, 2004. Steve was employed with College Square Mall for 22 years where he worked in facility maintenance. In 2006 he began working for Kaplan University until illness forced his retirement in September of 2014.
Steve was blessed with a quiet and silent strength. He deeply loved his family and held a very special relationship with his daughter Jessica. From a young age, he taught her all makes and models of cars, it came as no surprise when her first word was spoken and it was 'car'! He and Karen shared a strong faith and spent every moment together whether it was working on a woodworking or home project, traveling or attending car shows, they were together. His central focus in life was to care for those closest to him and to not worry about the things he could not control. This was shown constantly throughout his life, especially the past six-and-a-half-years when he battled cancer; he never complained once about his condition, he was only concerned about his family's well-being.
Steve loved sports and cheered on the Lakers, Dodgers and Dolphins. He was a master when it came to detailing cars, there was no one better. His favorite car was the Camaro, he owned several over the years. He was also a collector of die cast cars, sports memorabilia and other special items. He enjoyed watching the Price is Right and knew his music trivia.
Steve is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen Koupal of Waverly, his daughter Jessica Koupal of Denver, his mother, Wanda Koupal of Cedar Falls. He is preceded in death by his father.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. The rosary service will begin at 3:30 p.m. and a visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a scripture service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family or the . On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020