Steven L. Sergeant, 64, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo surrounded by his family.

Steven was born May 18, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ed and Phyllis Sergeant. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1973. On September 9, 1973, he was united in marriage to Debra Glanville at Good Shepherd Church in Waterloo. The couple lived in Washington D.C. for six years while Steven served in the United States Air Force. During this time, they welcomed their two children into their lives, Adam and Stacy. Upon returning to Waterloo and ending his Air Force career, he began his service for the National Guard Reserves for which he served until retirement on May 18, 2014. He worked as a letter carrier and supervisor for the United States Postal Service in Waterloo. Upon retiring from the Postal Service, he began working at Goodwill and cleaned for various clinic offices in the area.

Steven is survived by his wife, Debra of Waterloo, one son, Adam Sergeant of Sidney, Montana, one daughter, Stacy Severson of Sidney, Montana, his father, Ed Sergeant, three grandchildren, Gage and Halie Knight and Emma Severson, one brother, Todd (Karen) Sergeant of Raleigh, South Carolina. He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Sergeant. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is in charge of arrangements.

