Stuart Paul Marsh
1949 - 2020
Stuart Paul Marsh, 70, of Clarksville, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Stuart was born on July 8, 1949, in Clarksville, the son of Clinton and Emma (Stubbe) Marsh. He was raised in rural Clarksville and graduated from Greene High School in 1968. Stuart then entered the United States Navy serving in Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. He was honorably discharged in 1972. During his life Stuart was a semi owner/operator where he transported livestock and then took over the family farm.

Stuart loved hunting, especially with his Chesapeake Bay Retrievers.

Stuart's memory is honored by: a brother, Alan Marsh; three nieces, Leona Hughes, Penny Bailey, and Niki Stonecipher; two nephews, Jon and Trent Janssen; and great nieces. He was preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Sandra Janssen; and a sister-in-law, Linda Marsh.

Stuart has been cremated and there will be no formal services. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation and sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA 50677. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
