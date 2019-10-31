|
|
Susan "Susie" Jean Miller, 75, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Owatonna, Minnesota, died at home on Friday night, October 25, 2019.
Susie was born on June 17, 1944, in Dobbs Ferry, Westchester County, New York, the daughter of Vera Anna (Foster) and Waldemar Carl Langholz. She graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria, Illinois in 1962 and Wartburg College in 1966, with a BA in Elementary Education. On June 11, 1966, Susie was united in marriage to Robert L. Miller in Rantoul, Illinois. She taught third grade at Lincoln School in Waverly from 1966 until 1968. Bob's career frequently moved the couple over the years, so they called many different cities and states home. Susie was very supportive of Bob and his thirty-three-year career with Federated Insurance, Owatonna, Minnesota. Her loving and giving support was key in Bob's success.
Susie was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was a very social person and had a great personality. She had a special way of making others feel welcomed and good about themselves. She enjoyed flower gardening, aerobics and tennis, living a very active lifestyle until she suffered a stroke in 2004. Susie's new favorite pastimes then became reading, watching movies, and her "Mail Ministry." She sent hundreds of birthday and anniversary cards that included hand-written notes to many friends and relatives and enjoyed receiving cards as well.
Susie is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Bob; a sister, Judith Langholz of Waverly, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Meckstroth of Ankeny, Iowa and Mary Langholz of Bellingham, Washington; two nephews, Joshua and Joel Langholz; and one niece, Haley Sloss. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Douglas.
Susie's body has been cremated and there will be a private memorial service. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice and Wartburg College. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019