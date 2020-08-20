1/1
Thomas Lee "Tommie" Schneider
1970 - 2020
Thomas "Tommie" Lee Schneider, 50, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday morning, August 1, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Tommie was born on February 19, 1970 in Waverly, the son of Connie (Johnson) and Duane Schneider. After graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he attended La'James Hair Schooling to become a hairstylist. Tommie moved out to Sacramento, California, to start a new life. After several years later, he returned back to Iowa to be closer to family.

Tommie loved being the center of attention! He would walk into any building and would let you know he was there. He collected Marilyn Monroe pictures, Tigger items, and cross necklaces. He was a fan of the Oakland Raiders football team. Tommie enjoyed dancing and listening to music. One of his favorite memories was taking his mother to a Cher concert in Des Moines, where they were seven rows from the stage. He loved his dog, Mya, however, closest to Tommie's heart was his parents and brothers.

Tommie is survived by his mother, Connie; three brothers, Tad (Missy), of Lawler, Toby (Megan), of Shell Rock, and Trevor (Rachel), of Nashua; daughter, Allyson Elwanger, of Waverly; one grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial will be held August 30, 2020, 1-4 p.m., at Cedar Bend Park (west shelter) in Waverly. Tommie's body will be cremated prior to the memorial. Memorials may be directed to: Schneider Family, 26 Maple St., Nashua, IA 50658.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cedar Bend Park (west shelter)
