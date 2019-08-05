Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas Nathaniel "Nat" Keith

Thomas Nathaniel "Nat" Keith Obituary
Thomas "Nat" Nathaniel Keith, 39, of Evansdale, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home in Evansdale.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Darrell White officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Nat's body will be cremated after the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019
