Thomas "Nat" Nathaniel Keith, 39, of Evansdale, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home in Evansdale.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Darrell White officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Nat's body will be cremated after the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019