Thomas R. Donner
October 7,1935-October 17,2019
Tom was born in Buffalo, New York. He graduated De Sales Catholic high school in 1953, and then joined the Air Force in 1954. After boot camp he was stationed at Waverly Iowa and there he met his wife Marna Ward. {the love of his life}. Tom use to tell Marna how lucky he was to meet her.
Tom and Marna celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on October 11,2019. Tom and Marna lived in Waterloo for eleven years, then they moved to Denver, Colorado. Tom was very active in different clubs like The Elks, Knights of Columbus and other activities at St. Marks Church including a peach drive every year for charity. Tom also loved John Wayne and he had a lot of his movies that he would watch with his grandchildren. He loved helping others, it kept him busy.
Tom went into the hospital where he was for 5 days and then transferred to a rehab center where he passed away. He left behind a wife Marna, and 4 children. Mark the oldest who has a son Charles. His daughter Debby married Dan Malone and had 2 children Dillon and Lauren. His youngest son Neil has 2 kids Alexus and Chase. Tom's youngest daughter Marie married to Jack Hyton and they have 2 girls named Hannah and Aylssa. Toms pride and joy were his grandchildren.
Tom has one living sister named Sister Margaret, and a sister in law named Barb, and a brother in law name Rich. Tom has many nieces and nephews still living in New York.
Tom was cremated and the funeral service was on October 24,2019. His remains will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver when the weather is warmer.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020