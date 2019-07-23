Pastor Timothy "Tim" Paul Schoepf, 68, most recently of Waterloo, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019, of pancreatic cancer at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Kimball Ave, Waterloo.



The funeral will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2 p.m. with an hour of fellowship before services where family will be present at his beloved Hedrick-Martinsburg United Methodist Church of Hedrick. Attendees are invited to stay for a dessert and salad luncheon following the service provided by the ever-faithful UMW. In lieu of flowers gifts can be offered to Hedrick-Martinsburg UMC, Richland UMC, Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo, or to the family. Condolences can be sent to 1954 Pinehurst Lane, Waterloo, IA 50701. Tim's body was cremated, and a private family burial will be held at a later date.



Tim was born to Pastor Milton and Arlene (Sagen) Schoepf in Winnebago, Minnesota, on March 19, 1951, the third of six children.



He married Patrice (Gordon) Maurer, June 9, 1973. They later divorced. To this union were born Tim Jr. (Megan), and Amy Schoepf (Matthew) Becker. On March 8, 1996, Tim married his devoted Lani L. Gehlsen, who added Loni Meier (Jamie), Laurie Meier (Adam) Shriver, and Lisa Meier (Daniel) Beltjens to his beautiful family. Grandchildren are Tenley Thompson, Estelle Schoepf, Sloane Schoepf, Pearl Becker, Jack Becker, Jackson Meier and Asher Beltjens.



Greeting Tim at his entry into heaven are his beloved parents, Milton and Arlene and in-laws Louie and LaVonne Gehlsen. Tim is survived by siblings Genevieve (Ernie) Schmidt, David (Bev) Schoepf, Donna (Tom) Anson, Pat (Dave) Lutterman, and Pam (Tom) Johnson, his wife, five children, and seven grandchildren.



He graduated from Marshall, Minnesota, High School in 1969, and (as was the eventual plan of his parents for all six siblings) attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, Minnesota, graduating in 1973. Following that was a productive stint at Central Seminary, Minneapolis.



It was at Pillsbury that Tim heard his own call to the ministry. His Holy Spirit-led trajectory took Tim initially to First Baptist, Elk Hart, Indiana, as youth pastor, then to First Baptist, Great Falls, Montana, as youth pastor. Years later a desire to be closer to his aging parents brought him back to the Midwest to Calvary Baptist, Normal, Illinois, as associate pastor, and later even closer by accepting a call as Director of Spiritual Life for Quakerdale Youth Homes of New Providence. His desire to never be far from the ministry returned him to First Baptist, Anamosa as interim, followed by accepting a call to Nazareth Lutheran, Cedar Falls, as Director of Senior Citizens, and later Director of Evangelism, which he relished. Later, returning to his roots Tim accepted a call as pastor of First Baptist, Oelwein. During that time Tim and his ministry partner wife Lani took classes for that of Transitional Intentional Interim Ministries and accepted the call of two charges: Richland and Hedrick Martinsburg UMC congregations. This list encompasses 45 years of faithful ministry to honor his Lord and King. The number of people over those 45 years that he positively influenced for the Lord is innumerable. This humble servant, Tim Schoepf, left his mark all for the glory of the Lord. "Well done, my good and faithful servant."



When spare time infrequently allowed, Tim also religiously practiced his beloved hobby: fishing – it was a Schoepf thing, and he loved it. Since a youth, his parents owned a small family cabin on Lake Villard, Minnesota, which for Tim seemed almost like an earthly heaven. Once a year for one week that little cabin became the Schoepf family's home, where one would find Tim in the very early misty morning at the end of the family dock practicing his passion. There, he could meditate on his God as he smoked a cigar (he said "to keep the mosquitos away" – supposedly the state bird of MN), as he listened to the call of loons – a sound he imitated his whole life throughout to the (sometimes) irritation of his family. It was his happy place.



