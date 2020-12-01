1/1
Timothy Rex Sinram
1977 - 2020
Timothy R. Sinram, 43, Clarksville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

Timothy Rex Sinram was born on February 10, 1977, the son of Ted and Mary (Martin) Sinram in Waterloo, Iowa. He was baptized on March 6, 1977, at home and confirmed in 1991 at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1995 and in 1997 from Hawkeye Community College in Tool and Die. On April 10, 1999, he was united in marriage to Gail Bloker at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville. Tim worked at Progressive Tool & Die Company from 1997 until 2008, Unverferth Mfg. until 2013 and at John Deere in the pattern shop from 2013 until the time of his death.

Survivors are his wife, Gail Sinram, of Clarksville; three sons, Nicholas, Brandon and Gavin Sinram; his parents, Ted and Mary Sinram, of Clarksville; mother-in-law, Brenda Bloker, of Cedar Falls; father-in-law Kenny (Julie) Bloker, of Clarksville; sister, Shelley (Mike) McCully, of Clarksville; brother, Mark (Jolynn) Sinram, of Clarksville; sister, Kelley (Kendall) Smith, of Shell Rock; brother-in-law, Nick (Aleshia) Bloker, of Plainfield, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex and Harriett Martin and Pete and Norma Sinram and great uncle and aunt, John and Lois Freeseman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Sinram for a later designation in Tim's name or to Timothy's Benefit % Veridian Credit Union and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Sinram family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
