Timothy "Woody" Wood
1960 - 2020
Timothy "Woody" Wood, 60, died Thursday, December 3 at his home in Waverly, from complication of Diabetes.

He was born March 3, 1960, in New Hampton, Iowa, son of Max and Joan (Randall) Wood. He was employed with Coonradt Ford in Waverly; was in business with his father at the Waverly Radiator Shop; and worked as a mechanic at Cedar River Harley Davidson until retiring in 2016. Woody rode Harley Davidson motorcycles with groups of friends for over 40 years. He loved Jesus, family, Harley Davidson, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survived by: his mother, Joan Wood, of Waverly; two brothers, Rick (Debbie) Wood, of Cedar Falls, and Kevin Wood, of Toddville; three nephews, Christopher, Trevor, and Justin Wood; a niece, Amy Wood; many cousins, and was exceptionally close to Roger, of New Hampton, and Julie and her husband, Randy, of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: his father, Max "Tim" Wood.

Timothy deeded his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. No public services will be held at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook may be found at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
