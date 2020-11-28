1/1
Treno Orville Kramer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Treno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Treno Orville Kramer, 94, of Waverly, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Treno was born January 5, 1926, in rural Shell Rock, Iowa, the son of Peter and Verbena (Schrick) Kramer. He attended country school through the 8th grade. He entered the United States Army in 1944, serving at Rhineland in Central Europe during World War II, where he earned the bronze star. He was honorably discharged in 1946. On August 27, 1950, he was united in marriage to Agnes Linderkamp at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa. He farmed in the Clarksville and Plainfield area and worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo for 23 years. Agnes passed away in 2018.

Treno was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, Plainfield. He enjoyed hunting, family baseball games, helping with gardening, playing cards, attending grandchildren's activities and Kramer family reunions.

Treno is survived by six sons, Darrel (Dixie) Kramer, of Plainfield, Bruce (Suzie) Kramer, of Waverly, Perry (Diane) Kramer, of Plainfield, Mike (Teresa) Kramer, of Plainfield, Tim (Judi) Kramer, of Cedar Falls, and Todd (Christina) Kramer, of Waverly, 16 grandchildren, Danielle, Jamie, Kristopher, Jason, Mark, Brian, Nathan, Nick, Alex, Philip, Andrea, Brynn, Stephanie, Kyle, Evan and Morgan; 20 great-grandchildren and two on the way, three brothers, Dave Kramer, of Clarksville, Paul Kramer, of Shell Rock, and Melvin Kramer, of Waverly, one sister, Marge Reiher, of Charles City, and one sister-in-law, Fern Kramer, of Charles City. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Agnes, a son, Douglas Kramer, a great-grandson, Jenner Hilton, three brothers; Peter Kramer, Vern Kramer and Don (Jeanette) Kramer, one sister, Sylvia (Jess) Lumm, one brother-in-law, Don Reiher, two sisters-in-law, Alice Kramer and Donna Kramer.

Graveside Services with Military Rites will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Pastor Kim Thacker will officiate, and the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard will provide the military honors. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, Plainfield or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved