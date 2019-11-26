Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Janesville, IA
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Janesville, IA
Troy Scott Grovo Obituary
Troy Scott Grovo, 55 of Waterloo, Iowa and previously from Janesville, Iowa, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Troy's body has been cremated and there will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville, with Pastor Katie Rodrigues officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019
