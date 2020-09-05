Velma Anna Minnie Sophie Clara Matthias, 89, of Frederika, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home.



Velma was born on August 3, 1931, in rural Denver, the daughter of Louis Johann Heinrick Friedrich Konrad and Amanda Minnie (Bartling) Seegers. She was baptized, confirmed and was united in marriage to Marvin Harms on June 12, 1949, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver. They divorced in 1988. She was united in marriage to Lavern Matthias on September 28, 1991, at the Matthias Family Pond, rural Readlyn.



Besides being a stay at home mom and making sure no one ever left her home without something to eat, she worked from 1956 to 1964 as the Matron of the Tama County Home. After moving back to the Bremer county area, her other employers included the Tastee Crème in Tripoli, Sumner Hospital, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Waverly Hospital, Bremer and Chickasaw County Human Services and then the State of Iowa, where she retired from in 1992.



In September of 1971, Velma and Ann were in a serious car accident. The accident caused them to fall out the passenger door after the car went over a driveway. Velma's back was broken and her left ankle was crushed from the rear tire of the car driving over it. She was in the hospital for 7 weeks and the doctors told her she would never walk again. By January of 1972, she was able to return to work part time. In April of 1972, her final cast was removed from her ankle and she was able to return to work full time. She also had to wear a back brace for a long time. Her tenacious attitude kept her going.



Over the years she enjoyed her dogs with numerous rat terriers all named Augie. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and she was still mowing her own lawn. She was a member of the Denver American Legion Auxiliary, past member of the Poor Farm Foundation board. She enjoyed hosting the Frederika Senior Citizen Thursdays and was the Frederika Days Queen in 2017. Her families Queen Velma shirts boasted 102 members and still growing.



Velma is survived by three sons, Logen (Robin) Harms, of Tripoli, Michael (Mary) Harms, of Frederika, and David (Linda) Harms, of Tripoli; a daughter, Ann (Larry Piehl) Harms, of Tripoli; she is also survived by Laverns' family, Harvey (Susan) Matthias, of Smithland, Linda Netski, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Richard Matthias, of Klinger, Marlene (Darel) Kuhlmann, of Dunkerton, Lois (Jim) Peters, of Tripoli, and Ellen (Randy) Althouse, of Postville; 31 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren



Velma was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Marvin Harms (1995) and Lavern Matthias (2001); her brothers, Fred and Vernon Seegers; a son Kent Harms; a stepson Leslie Matthias; and a grandson, Tyrell Pavelec.



The family will be having a private family viewing and private burial at St. John's United Church of Christ, Siegel, rural Waverly on Tuesday. The committal service at 2 p.m. will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be a Celebration of Velma's Life at the Poor Farm, 1951 Larrabee Avenue, Waverly from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Memorials may be directed to the Poor Farm Foundation or the Denver American Legion Post No. 653. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver is assisting the family with the burial.

