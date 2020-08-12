1/1
Vera L. (Weidman) Thompson
1923 - 2020
Vera L. Thompson, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born November 18, 1923 in Waterloo, the daughter of LeRoy and Bessie (Smith) Weidman.

She attended Orange Township Schools.

Vera married Alvin Thompson August 22, 1941 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on May 30, 2005.

She was a homemaker..

Survived by five sons, Tom (Shirlee) Thompson, Leonard (Roxanne) Thompson, George (Dawn Conradi) Thompson, Bill (Sue) Thompson, and Rory (Deb) Thompson; four daughters, Suzzann (Tom) Bussey, Sally Yuhouse, Sherry (Dave) Moehlis, and Sara (Kenny) Kofron; 24 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jack (Judy) Thompson.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers; two sisters, two sons-in-law, Bobby Wright and Jim Yuhouse; and two daughters-in-law, Darlene Thompson and Vicki Thompson.

Private family services will be held.

Burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls.

Memorials to the family.

Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
