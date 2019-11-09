|
Verlyn "Verl" Dale Knief, 87, of Waterloo, and formerly of Denver and Waverly, passed away on November 6, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Verl was born on March 2, 1932, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Freidrich Wilhelm and Bertha (Widdel) Knief. He graduated from East High School in 1950 and then entered the United States Marines. He was honorably discharged in March of 1952. Following his discharge and working a few jobs in the area, he began working for John Deere. On October 5, 1958, he was united in marriage to Nancy Ward at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Waterloo for six years and later moved to Cedar Falls. In 1989, they moved to Denver. Nancy passed away on November 4, 2016.
Verl's career with John Deere would span almost sixty years. He retired in 1986 and after his retirement, Verl did contractual work for John Deere and also designed handicapped elevators for Schumacher Elevator. He formally retired from working in 2012.
Verl was known as a 'fix it man" and from an early age was designing engines and many other things. He received an award in high school for small engine design and later was always fixing things in his garage. Verl was very proud to be part of the Honor Flight and enjoyed the trip. A highlight of his was visiting the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky.
Verl is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Johnny) Johnson of Arlington, Texas; and Dawn (Chuck) Tomson of Waterloo, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Mallory (Jake) Leland, Matthew Johnson, Morgan (Matt) Winkelman, Hope (Cody) Curtis, Alex (Laura) Schneider, Harrison (Amber) Schneider and Megan, Kate, and Maddie Tomson; one great grandchild, Ty Marshall Curtis and a sister-in-law, Jean Knief of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy Knief; two brothers, Les Knief and LuVerne Knief and two sisters, Alvira Kirchoff and Marlys Eick.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday. A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver, with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial of cremains will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019